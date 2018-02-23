Illegal gambling operation raided in Bessemer

Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputies seize several gambling machines during a raid in Bessemer (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Bessemer Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office confirms they received complaints about the operation and began a month-long investigation.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and on Friday, deputies went to a building in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue North in Bessemer and removed 25 illegal gambling machines, cash, and electronics.

Officials say no one was present at the building when deputies entered.

We're told the investigation continues and arrests are expected in the future.

