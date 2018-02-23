Illegal gambling operation raided in Bessemer

Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Bessemer Friday morning.More >>
An area of rain moving north-northeastward across east Mississippi could impact parts of West Alabama.More >>
Demolition is now underway on a new project at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. On Friday morning, construction crews demolished an old house to make way for a Quick Turnaround facility, or QTA, for car rental agencies.More >>
A teenager lost her life in a two car accident Thursday night in Pelham. Police say the 17-year-old girl was killed on I-65 SB, just south of exit 242, when her vehicle hit a tractor trailer.More >>
