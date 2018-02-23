Gambling operation raided in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Gambling operation raided in Bessemer

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputies bust a gambling operation in Bessemer (Source: WBRC Video) Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputies bust a gambling operation in Bessemer (Source: WBRC Video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Bessemer Friday morning.

Deputies went to a building on 16th Street and 8th Avenue and removed several machines.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for the very latest.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly