Crash in Gadsden between train and wrecker cleared

All lanes of West Meighan at Hastings Park in Gadsden have reopened after a collision between a train and a wrecker.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

A flatbed wrecker belonging to Auto Towing and Recovery, collided with the freight train, stopping the train.

Police say as far as they know, no one was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Gadsden Etowah EMA is also on the scene because of a fuel spill.

