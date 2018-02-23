Crash in Gadsden between train and wrecker cleared

A teenager lost her life in a two car accident Thursday night in Pelham. Police say the 17-year-old girl was killed on I-65 SB, just south of exit 242, when her vehicle hit a tractor trailer.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Smithfield community.More >>
Pelham police are working a two-vehicle crash on I-65 South near exit 242.More >>
All lanes of West Meighan at Hastings Park in Gadsden have reopened after a collision between a train and a wrecker.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Bessemer Friday morning.More >>
