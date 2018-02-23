FIRST ALERT: A line of potential strong storms moving in Sunday morning

Puffy clouds continue to form and there is a slight chance for a passing shower Friday. Greatest chance sets up east of I-65. Temperatures will come close to record highs, but will likely fall short by a couple degrees.



Have evening plans? Located to the west of I-65? Well there is a chance for rain and storms to impact you after 6 p.m., especially areas closer to the Mississippi border. Take an umbrella with you just in case. Temperatures fall back into the 60s overnight.

The rain coverage and overall chance on Saturday doesn’t look very high, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but do keep up with radar trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



I have a 30 percent chance and that’s it for the day and the greatest chance across west Alabama. Temperatures will once again be above normal and climb into the upper 70s.



The best chance for rain and storms comes along a cold front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. A First Alert for possible strong storms accompanying the line for areas along and west of a line from Winston County to Pickens. Threats include damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.



The best chance within this zone is after 12 a.m. and through 5 a.m. on Sunday. The chance is much lower but not zero to the east, but west of a line from Etowah County to Chilton. The line of storms will be quickly weakening as it moves east on Sunday morning and will lose strength by 9 a.m.



Temperatures will be warmest early on and will be in the 60s. The rest of Sunday features readings in the 50s, a chance for showers and then a chance for rain that could be heavy at night.



Rain impacts us through Monday morning and then we catch a dry day on Tuesday before more rain returns by Wednesday. Tuesday will be the coolest start than compared to the following seven days and temperatures will d rop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.



Tracking our next round of storms

