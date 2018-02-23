The Latest: Police think bottle used to kill exhibitionist

CALERA, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on the slaying of an online exhibitionist from Alabama (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A court document shows police believe a man used a liquor bottle to kill his exhibitionist wife, who was found dead from a head wound outside their suburban home.

A complaint released Friday alleges 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West was killed with a bottle of Lucid absinthe in January.

Her husband, 44-year-old William Jeffrey West, was charged with murder Thursday. Police say the woman died of a head wound, but they wouldn't reveal the alleged weapon.

Liquor store surveillance video obtained by "Inside Edition" showed the couple purchasing what appears to be a bottle of Lucid absinthe and another bottle just hours before she was found dead outside her home.

Court documents don't list a defense lawyer for West.

The woman posted risque photos that subscribers could pay to view.

7:48 a.m.

An Alabama man is defending his son, who's accused of murder in the slaying of his exhibitionist wife.

William West tells Birmingham-area news media that he doesn't believe son William Jeffrey West killed wife Kathleen Dawn West.

The woman posted risque photos online and charged subscribers to see them, and the man says he didn't know what his daughter-in-law was doing.

But West says his son and West loved each other, and he thinks she died in a fall.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Calera charged 44-year-old Jeff West with murder Thursday in the January killing of his 42-year-old wife.

Authorities say her partially nude body was found outside the couple's home. Police say she died of a blunt-force wound to the head, but they haven't elaborated.

