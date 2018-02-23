Blackened Grouper Sandwich - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Blackened Grouper Sandwich (Source: WBRC Video) Blackened Grouper Sandwich (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients: 

1 tsp Paprika
3/4 tsp Black Pepper
1/4 tsp Kosher Salt
4 Grouper Filets
2 tbsp Canola or Olive Oil
1/4 cup Canola Mayonnaise
1 1/2 tsp Sweet Pickle Relish
1 tbsp Grainy Mustard
1 tbsp Unsalted Ketchup
4 Hoagie Rolls
4 Romaine Lettuce Leaves
8 Plum Tomatoes Slices
 
Directions:

Combine Paprika, Pepper, and Salt in a small bowls. Rub spice mixture evenly over filets.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over Medium High. Add filets to pan.
Cook 4 mins on each side.
Combine Mayo, Relish, Mustard and Ketchup in a bowl. 
Brown Rolls
Spread Mayo mixture over cut sides of rolls. 
Top bottom halves of rolls with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & filets.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly