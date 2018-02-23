Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Ingredients:
1 tsp Paprika
3/4 tsp Black Pepper
1/4 tsp Kosher Salt
4 Grouper Filets
2 tbsp Canola or Olive Oil
1/4 cup Canola Mayonnaise
1 1/2 tsp Sweet Pickle Relish
1 tbsp Grainy Mustard
1 tbsp Unsalted Ketchup
4 Hoagie Rolls
4 Romaine Lettuce Leaves
8 Plum Tomatoes Slices
Directions:
Combine Paprika, Pepper, and Salt in a small bowls. Rub spice mixture evenly over filets.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over Medium High. Add filets to pan.
Cook 4 mins on each side.
Combine Mayo, Relish, Mustard and Ketchup in a bowl.
Brown Rolls
Spread Mayo mixture over cut sides of rolls.
Top bottom halves of rolls with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & filets.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.