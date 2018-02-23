Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 tsp Paprika

3/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 tsp Kosher Salt

4 Grouper Filets

2 tbsp Canola or Olive Oil

1/4 cup Canola Mayonnaise

1 1/2 tsp Sweet Pickle Relish

1 tbsp Grainy Mustard

1 tbsp Unsalted Ketchup

4 Hoagie Rolls

4 Romaine Lettuce Leaves

8 Plum Tomatoes Slices



Directions:

Combine Paprika, Pepper, and Salt in a small bowls. Rub spice mixture evenly over filets.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over Medium High. Add filets to pan.

Cook 4 mins on each side.

Combine Mayo, Relish, Mustard and Ketchup in a bowl.

Brown Rolls

Spread Mayo mixture over cut sides of rolls.

Top bottom halves of rolls with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & filets.

