Teen girl arrested in Cullman Co. for making terroristic threats against school

An 18-year-old girl is facing charges amid a widespread wave of threats against Alabama schools in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Florida.

Emily Nicole Wilson was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats along with an unnamed juvenile, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and Superintendent Shane Barnette announced at a Friday morning press conference.

Wilson sent the threats through the Text Now app along with a picture of a gun, the date the threat was supposed to be carried out and the name of the school, according to authorities.

Wilson reportedly made the threat to get more time to study for a test.

Most of her teachers and friends were surprised to hear that she was charged, according to investigators.

"It comes down to a poor decision made by a teenager that it was going to be a short-term, get out of class thing," Barnette said.

Wilson's arrest comes after several threats made against central Alabama schools were investigated by authorities.

Fairview High School in Cullman County was placed on soft lockdown on Friday, Feb. 16 following an online threat.

He warned parents to periodically check their children's social media account to mitigate threats.

This story is developing.

