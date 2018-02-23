Wall Street player with gun investments seeks dialogue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wall Street player with gun investments seeks dialogue

NEW YORK (AP) - A large Wall Street money manager wants to engage with major weapons manufacturers about their response to the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Blackrock Inc. is among the largest stakeholders in Sturm Ruger & Co., American Outdoor Brands Corp. and Vista Outdoor Inc., but it holds only indirect investments in those gun manufacturers. The gun makers are contained within an index, meaning Blackrock can't dump their shares directly.

However, spokesman Ed Sweeney says Blackrock will be "engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events."

Through its index funds, Blackrock holds a 16.18 percent stake in Sturm Ruger, an 11.91 percent stake in Vista, and a 10.5 percent stake in American Outdoor, according to the data firm Factset.

