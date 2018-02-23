Volkswagen says earnings up more than 50 percent in 2017 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Volkswagen says earnings up more than 50 percent in 2017

BERLIN (AP) - Automaker Volkswagen AG says its net profit increased by more than half last year, while revenue climbed more than 6 percent.

The company said Friday it earned 4.35 billion euros ($5.35 billion) in 2017, a 55.5 percent increase over the previous year's 2.8 billion euros. Revenue rose to 230.7 billion euros from 217.3 billion euros.

Volkswagen said special items related to the diesel scandal that broke in 2015 again reduced earnings, though the total cost of special items was down to 3.2 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros in 2016.

The company already said it had record sales of 10.74 million vehicles last year. It said Friday that it "expects to moderately exceed its latest record delivery figures" this year, while revenue may rise as much as 5 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-02-23 17:18:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

    It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-02-21 19:54:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-02-23 17:16:46 GMT
    Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.More >>
    Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.More >>

  • Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

    Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-23 05:14:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-02-23 17:16:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...
    'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities...More >>
    'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly