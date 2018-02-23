Hernandez's fiancee sues to protect assets of home sale - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hernandez's fiancee sues to protect assets of home sale

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - Aaron Hernandez's fiancee has sued the estates of three men the former New England Patriots player was charged with killing in an effort to ensure their daughter benefits from the sale of the ex-NFL star's home.

The families of Odin Lloyd, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against Hernandez's estate. Should they win, money from the mansion's sale could be used to pay damages.

The Boston Herald reports that Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez's suit filed on behalf of their 5-year-old daughter requests a trial to determine whether Aaron Hernandez's declaration of homestead remains in effect.

The Massachusetts Homestead Act protects up to $500,000 of a property's equity from creditors.

Hernandez was acquitted of killing Abreu and Furtado days before his prison suicide. His death erased his 2015 conviction in Lloyd's killing.

