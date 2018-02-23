Students at Leeds Primary School graduate from Super Citizen Program

Second-grade students at Leeds Primary School know what it takes to be a good citizen.



The students honored their local heroes on Thursday as they graduated from the Super Citizens Program.



The second-graders started the program in October with the goal of learning about civics, history, and good citizenship.



As part of their assignment, each class completes lessons about being a good citizen. The students then identify someone in the community who they call a Helping Hand Hero. During Thursday’s ceremony, students introduced their heroes by reading an essay about them.



Crossing Guard Bud Moncrief, a former police officer, was among those recognized by the second-graders.



“It’s an honor,” said Mr. Bud, as he is known to students. “I’m just a normal everyday guy.”



Students see Mr. Bud in the mornings and afternoons as he helps make sure they get from the parking lot to inside the school safely.



"If I can inspire and help these children in anyway, I'm proud and happy to do it," said Mr. Bud.



The Super Citizens Program was started several years ago by the Liberty Legacy organization. Students at schools across Alabama have taken part in the program.



"This is so very important," said Patti Yancey, the president and founder of Liberty Legacy.



"Social studies and history have been taken out of the classroom," said Yancey. "It's the thing that gets pushed to the back burner."



As part of Thursday afternoon's graduation, the students received a certificate and took a pledge to be Super Citizens.



"The one title we all hold is title of citizen. Kids need to know what they can do with that title, and the responsibilities and opportunities that come along with that title," said Yancey.

