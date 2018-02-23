FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible early Sunday morning

Mickey has your forecast for Feb. 23, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)

More hot temperatures are expected our way today. Under variably cloudy skies expect highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight a chance of showers pushes our way with overnight lows near 65 we have about a 40 percent chance of showers this evening.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday with our last day of record breaking heat potential.

FIRST ALERT: We could see strong to severe storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. Monitor your WBRC First Alert weather app for warnings.

Cooler air takes us into next week but we still see scattered showers in the forecast.

