Here's where to stream the Oscar nominated films

The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.

Usually, the Academy Awards are filled to the brim with movies that only came out in December and still haven't had a nationwide release, but this year's ceremony has quite a few nominees that you can catch from your couch right now. Quite a few more are available on digital platforms, but you're going to shell out some cash.

TV Guide has broken down which of the big Oscar nominees you can check out right now, what's available to rent and what you still have to wait a little longer to see if you're not willing to go the theater. Here's what's nominated (and for what) where you need to go to find them. Hurry up and get your binge on because you know those Oscar office ballots aren't going to fill out themselves.

Available Now:

Film: Get Out

Director: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones

Oscar Nominations (4): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Where to Stream: HBO Now/Go, Available for order on Amazon Video

Film: Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Cast: Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke

Oscar Nominations (3): Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography

Where to Stream: Netflix

Film: Logan

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Writing Adapted Screenplay

Where to Stream: HBO Go/Now, Available for purchase on Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video

Film: Beauty and the Beast

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor

Oscar Nominations (2): Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Where to Stream: Netflix

For Purchase:

Film: Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri

Director: Martin McDonaugh

Cast: Francis McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Caleb Landry Jones

Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Music Score, Best Film Editing

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: The Darkest Hour

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristen Scott Thomas, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane

Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Make-Up

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: Lady Bird

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet, Odeya Rush

Oscar Nominations (5): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: Roman J. Israel, Esq

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Shelley Hennig

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Actor

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: The Florida Project

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Rivera

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Supporting Actor

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: Dunkirk

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance

Oscar Nominations (8): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: Molly's Game

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Writing Adapted Screenplay

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: The Disaster Artist

Director: James Franco

Cast: James Franco, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play

Film: The Big Sick

Director: Michael Showalter

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Original Screenplay

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video and Vudu

Film: Baby Driver

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm

Oscar Nominations (3): Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes

Film: Blade Runner 2049

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista

Oscar Nominations (5): Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube and Google Play

Film: Coco

Director: Lee Unkrich

Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Edward James Olmos

Oscar Nominations (1): Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube and Google Play

Coming Soon:

Film: Shape of Water

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon

Oscar Nominations (13): Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing

Where to Stream: Will be available Feb. 27

Film: Call Me By Your Name

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlberg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel,

Oscar Nominations (3): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay

Where to Stream: Coming Soon

Film: The Phantom Thread

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Kreips, Lesley Manville,

Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Designer

Where to Stream: Available April 10

Film: The Post

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk

Oscar Nominations (2): Best Picture, Best Actress

Where to Stream: TBD

Film: I, Tonya

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Bobby Cannavale

Oscar Nominations (3): Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing

Where to Stream: Available March 2

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air Sunday, March 4 at 8/7c on ABC.

