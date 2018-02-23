Here's where to stream the Oscar nominated films

By Megan Vick,
The Oscars are just around the corner -- Sunday, March 4 -- which means there are a lot of people still in a hurry to watch this year's nominated films.
Usually, the Academy Awards are filled to the brim with movies that only came out in December and still haven't had a nationwide release, but this year's ceremony has quite a few nominees that you can catch from your couch right now. Quite a few more are available on digital platforms, but you're going to shell out some cash.
TV Guide has broken down which of the big Oscar nominees you can check out right now, what's available to rent and what you still have to wait a little longer to see if you're not willing to go the theater. Here's what's nominated (and for what) where you need to go to find them. Hurry up and get your binge on because you know those Oscar office ballots aren't going to fill out themselves.
Available Now:
Film: Get Out
Director: Jordan Peele
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones
Oscar Nominations (4): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay
Where to Stream: HBO Now/Go, Available for order on Amazon Video
Film: Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Cast: Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke
Oscar Nominations (3): Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography
Where to Stream: Netflix
Film: Logan
Director: James Mangold
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Writing Adapted Screenplay
Where to Stream: HBO Go/Now, Available for purchase on Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video
Film: Beauty and the Beast
Director: Bill Condon
Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor
Oscar Nominations (2): Best Costume Design, Best Production Design
Where to Stream: Netflix
For Purchase:
Film: Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri
Director: Martin McDonaugh
Cast: Francis McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Caleb Landry Jones
Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Music Score, Best Film Editing
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: The Darkest Hour
Director: Joe Wright
Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristen Scott Thomas, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane
Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Make-Up
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: Lady Bird
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet, Odeya Rush
Oscar Nominations (5): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: Roman J. Israel, Esq
Director: Dan Gilroy
Cast: Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Shelley Hennig
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Actor
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: The Florida Project
Director: Sean Baker
Cast: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Rivera
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Supporting Actor
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: Dunkirk
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance
Oscar Nominations (8): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: Molly's Game
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Writing Adapted Screenplay
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: The Disaster Artist
Director: James Franco
Cast: James Franco, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Adapted Screenplay
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play
Film: The Big Sick
Director: Michael Showalter
Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Original Screenplay
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video and Vudu
Film: Baby Driver
Director: Edgar Wright
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm
Oscar Nominations (3): Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes
Film: Blade Runner 2049
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista
Oscar Nominations (5): Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube and Google Play
Film: Coco
Director: Lee Unkrich
Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Edward James Olmos
Oscar Nominations (1): Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Stream: Available for purchase on YouTube and Google Play
Coming Soon:
Film: Shape of Water
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon
Oscar Nominations (13): Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing
Where to Stream: Will be available Feb. 27
Film: Call Me By Your Name
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlberg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel,
Oscar Nominations (3): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay
Where to Stream: Coming Soon
Film: The Phantom Thread
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Kreips, Lesley Manville,
Oscar Nominations (6): Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Designer
Where to Stream: Available April 10
Film: The Post
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk
Oscar Nominations (2): Best Picture, Best Actress
Where to Stream: TBD
Film: I, Tonya
Director: Craig Gillespie
Cast: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Bobby Cannavale
Oscar Nominations (3): Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing
Where to Stream: Available March 2
The Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air Sunday, March 4 at 8/7c on ABC.
