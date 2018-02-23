Volunteers to clean up Hurricane Creek

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Volunteers this weekend will collect litter and other garbage during the 25th annual Friends of Hurricane Creek Cleanup.

Creekkeeper John Wathen says Saturday's event is the longest-running volunteer cleanup in Alabama, during which people pick up trash, tires and other refuse from the creek and its campsites.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cleanup efforts are scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will meet at the Watson's Bend Campground.

Wathen says one group will float in canoes collecting litter from the water while another cleans up the campsite and a third works on the roadways near Hurricane Creek.

The forecast calls for the chance of thunderstorms Saturday, and Wathen said if bad weather occurs the event will be postponed until the following Saturday.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

