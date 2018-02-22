Man accused of exposing himself in boutique calls it a "complete accident"

Shelby County investigators say earlier this week John Woodruff tried on women's dresses at a local boutique then asked for help in removing them. Cops say when workers went to help him, he allegedly exposed himself.

Woodruff tells WBRC it is all a "complete accident."

This is not the first time, however, Woodruff has made headlines.

"A gentleman had wrote a letter to our editor. Basically the letter was he started wearing a skirt. It became a social experiment for him," Derrek Vaughn with the Valdosa Daily Times said.

Two years ago, Woodruff contacted the Valdosta Daily Times newspaper about possibly doing a story on him wearing skirts. Vaughn is a photo editor who sat in on the interview.

"He said he was shopping one day, was looking for some scrubs. He went to a second-hand store. As he was looking around it was in the middle of summer. He said he couldn't find anything cooler and so he started looking at skirts. He said he wore it and found that it was freeing and said he enjoyed it. He said he wasn't a cross dresser," Vaughn said.

After Woodfruff began wearing skirts he told the paper he started getting looks from people and they would laugh at him.

"He said he got no negative comments and it just became a thing where he began wearing skirts and then it became more of a social experiment," Vaughn said.

Vaughn says Woodruff was very professional during the interview and really wanted to get his skirt experiment story out there.

"I think he left the interview saying that he wanted men to start looking at more clothing options. he emphasized he wasn't a cross-dresser. He said he has been on a few dates wearing the skirt. He recently went on a job interview wearing the skirt," Vaughn said.

Shelby County investigators say Woodruff is on probation from another charge in Georgia that's not related to indecent exposure.

