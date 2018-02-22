Activist Lewis honored decades after civil rights arrest

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

The recognition will take place during a celebration of the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.

Organizers have planned a gala for Friday and a symposium for Saturday.

Lewis was scheduled to speak at the museum's opening in December but canceled his appearance because Republican Gov. Phil Bryant invited President Donald Trump.

Lewis said Thursday that he's never met Trump, but couldn't be at an event with him because of the "unbelievable things" the president had said about African-Americans and Latinos.

