Unhappy Bessemer parents voice their concerns about failing schools

Unhappy parents in Bessemer voiced their concerns Thursday night about the quality of education their kids are getting.

This comes after two of their schools made the failing schools list.

Many of the folks in Thursday’s town hall meeting in Bessemer complained about the lack of accountability going on in the school system.

Also, there were no school board members at the meeting because they were having their own meeting at the very same time.

Vickie Ashford has lived in Bessemer for nearly a decade and said signs have been up for weeks informing people about the town hall meeting, so they expected board members to be there.

“I feel like there should've been some representation here at this meeting,” said Ashford. "They deserve an excellent education, so it is concerning that there are schools on the failing schools list."

“I know a lot are frustrated because some of these problems have been around for quite some time progress is not happening fast enough,” said Dr. Keith Allen Stewart, Bessemer City Schools Superintendent.

Stewart said their board meeting was already on the books for today and couldn't be rescheduled.

“This is not about board members, this is not about parents this is about educating children,” said Stewart.

Community members not only demanded more from school district staff, but also from parents.

“The community, the teachers, the educators on every level as well as the board members but there has to be communication among all of those entities for this to work,” said Ashford.

The school board president declined to go on camera, but Superintendent Stewart said they've collaborated with the University of West Alabama to help with some math strategies for teachers and they've got some more ideas in the works.

