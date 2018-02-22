Proposed gun bill raises age to buy

Alabama lawmakers are looking at another proposal in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

It is a proposed bill that would raise age to buy an assault weapon to 21.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, says this bill is one of many things that need to be done to protect our children. Rep. Givan is sponsoring a bill that would change the legal age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21. She says this is not the end all be all to fix this problem she also thinks schools need active shooter training, that mental health needs to be addressed and that social media needs to be monitored more.

"Teachers are not in school to be armed they are in school to teach our children. We need other mechanisms protecting in place and I am proposing this as a start," she said.

Givan says if the bill doesn't pass this year then she will bring it back again and again, until it passes.

