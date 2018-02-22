Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the 800 block of 4th Avenue West Thursday evening.

Authorities tell us they were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital from his wounds.

Police say the victim was an innocent bystander. Their early investigation shows there were possibly two vehicles in the area at the time with passengers inside shooting at each other.

