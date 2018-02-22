Police identify innocent bystander shot and killed in Birmingham

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Eric Anthony Roney. He was 51.

Roney was shot in the 800 block of 4th Avenue West.

Authorities tell us they were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Roney suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say Roney was an innocent bystander. Their early investigation shows there were possibly two vehicles in the area at the time with passengers inside shooting at each other.

