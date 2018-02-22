JeffCo superintendent reacts to possibility of arming educators

The superintendent in one of the state’s largest school districts, as well as the head of the state’s superintendent association, does not believe arming teachers is the right thing to do.

“I can’t imagine a kindergarten teacher toting a pistol,” said Jefferson County Schools superintendent Craig Pouncey. “Our teachers are trained instructors and to ask them to also be a trained safety officer, I think is going to be a real struggle for them.”

However, not everyone agrees with that, including State Representative Will Ainsworth. He is proposing a bill that would allow educators to carry guns on campus.

“It shouldn’t be like this. I mean, kids should go to school and shouldn’t have to worry about anything like this, but times have changed,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Part of Ainsworth’s bill would require teachers who want to carry to undergo training.

“Is that during the school year when they should be teaching? And, if it’s not, if it’s during the summertime, who’s going to pay them,” said Pouncey.

WBRC also reached out to superintendents in several other large school districts in the viewing area. Our messages were not returned or we were told they did not want to comment.

Dr. Eric Mackey, who heads up the association of the Schools Superintendents of Alabama, sent WBRC the following statement.

“While we appreciate Rep. Ainsworth’s focus on school safety, we have strong concerns about arming educators. In a crisis situation, it would be difficult for teachers to serve the dual roles of teacher and law enforcement agent simultaneously. We are still reviewing the bill and working with the sponsor, who seems committed to keeping schools as safe as possible – just as we are. Not everyone is in complete agreement about what that looks like in each community, but we are confident that the final result of these discussions will be even stronger support for our local schools.”

For his part, Pouncey thinks more money needs to be spent on things like school resource officers.

“You know if the state really wants to do something. I’d love to see them allocate funds for school districts to enhance safety,” he said.

Pouncey added Jefferson County spends over $1 million a year on school resource officers. All of that comes from local funds. Pouncey said Jefferson County has the tax base to support that, but other smaller systems in the state do not.

