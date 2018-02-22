Here’s why we might not cover a threat at your child’s school

Our local school districts have been investigating multiple threats since last week’s shooting in Florida. Many of you have contacted WBRC about rumors and social media posts.

In some cases, students will face legal consequences. But most of these threats aren’t credible. Instead, they are a waste of time for school administrators, law enforcement, and parents.

While we won't know all the reasons for some of the baseless threats, there is no doubt that a big part of it is to get attention. I want to avoid giving that attention unless necessary.

For now, I have asked the staff to be more discriminating when it comes to reporting threats. If someone is charged or if the threat is credible, we will alert you. There are likely other scenarios that will require us to publish info about a threat, but you will see fewer of them on TV and online.

As a parent and a journalist, this was a tough call. I certainly don’t want to diminish concerns and the importance of safety in our schools. And I don’t want to hold information back from our customers. But it is necessary to minimize harm. Stories about meritless threats have no value.

When asked what I can do as a news organization to help, a local superintendent told me that parental involvement is the game changer. It is the silver bullet. In other words, know what your kids are doing on social media. Limit unsupervised access. Spend time with them and find out who they are talking to and what’s being said. I have spoken with my child about their responsibilities and the consequences of their actions. I hope you will do the same.

When WBRC learns of a credible threat, we will pass that information along in the name of concern and safety, but we won't give publicity, in terms of news coverage, to those whose sole purpose is only to create chaos in our community.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.