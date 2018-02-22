Supreme Court stays execution of convicted killer Doyle Hamm

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for Doyle Hamm.

Hamm was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The temporary stay was granted after Hamm's attorney said the lethal injection would be too painful for Hamm's veins.

The order can be viewed here.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

