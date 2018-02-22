Execution of Doyle Hamm called off for the night

The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmate, the AP reports.

The execution was called off just before 11:45 p.m.

The execution was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. but was delayed after Hamm was granted a temporary stay of execution by the U.S. Supreme Court. The order was granted after Hamm's attorney said the lethal injection process would be too painful for Hamm's veins.

The stay of execution for Hamm was lifted just before 9 p.m, but the AP reports Holman Correctional Facility spokesman Bob Horton said there was insufficient time to prepare Hamm.

Hamm's attorney, Bernard E. Harcourt, had sought to stop the lethal injection, arguing that lymphoma, drug use and hepatitis C have compromised Hamm's veins so bad lethal injection would be difficult and unconstitutionally cruel.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.