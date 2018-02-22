Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A Regional Final=
Central=
Aliceville 51, Keith 32
3A Regional Final=
Central=
American Christian Academy 58, Greene County 47
4A Regional Final=
Central=
Greensboro 69, Holt 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A Regional Final=
Central=
Keith 52, R.C. Hatch 38
3A Regional Final=
Central=
Midfield 73, Central Coosa 49
4A Regional Final=
Central=
Greensboro 45, Sipsey Valley 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
