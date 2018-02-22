Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A Regional Final=

Central=

Aliceville 51, Keith 32

3A Regional Final=

Central=

American Christian Academy 58, Greene County 47

4A Regional Final=

Central=

Greensboro 69, Holt 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A Regional Final=

Central=

Keith 52, R.C. Hatch 38

3A Regional Final=

Central=

Midfield 73, Central Coosa 49

4A Regional Final=

Central=

Greensboro 45, Sipsey Valley 41

