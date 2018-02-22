Spring planting advice from Birmingham Botanical Gardens

An expert at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens gave advice about spring planting for homeowners.

Sallie Lee, an Urban Regional Extension Agent for the Alabama Cooperative Extension, said it is still too early to put out plants for the spring.

“It is still the end of February,” said Lee. “Unless you’re willing to plant again if you lose the first crop, wait just another two or three weeks.”

Don’t be fooled by all the beautiful flowers at the Botanical Gardens, Lee said most of them are winter plants and were planted last fall. She said there were a few plants that bloomed early thanks to the weather.

“Everywhere you walk in the Gardens early bloomers are starting to pop out,” said Lee. “This is late winter, early spring in Alabama. We go through it every year.”

If you have spring fever and do not want to wait to work in your garden, Lee suggested pruning. She also said a good option was cleaning up your garden by removing dead plants and old patches of grass.

The Botanical Gardens is holding a spring plant sale the weekend of April 13-15 at Brookwood Village.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to come to get some flowers that you see blooming here and plant them in your own yard,” said Lee.

