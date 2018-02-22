Farm Service Agency employee accused in crop insurance scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman who works for Dothan's Farm Service Agency has been arrested on multiple fraud charges.

Federal authorities say 36-year-old Anna Marie Knowles, of Headland, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of wire fraud, theft of government property and using a false document in a matter under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

The Dothan Eagle reports prosecutors believe Knowles knowingly carried out a crop insurance scheme that illegally netted her $116,500 from the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin's office, if convicted Knowles faces as much as 20 years in prison along with monetary penalties and restitution.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.