7-year-old placed in closet at school

A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.

Holly Bell's 7-year-old son attends McAdory Elementary School. Bell said the incident with her son being put in a closet happened a week ago.

"I got a call from the principal stating my son was put into a closet to do an assignment he was asked to redo and he was forgotten," Bell said.

This event has left her family shaken and angry. Bell said her son was left in the closet for almost two hours. A light was on, but she says it was still wrong. The boy has refused to sleep alone since the event.

"I was most upset. I was not notified until after school hours that it happened and I'm also concerned about a child being left for so long," Bell said.

Bell filled a report with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. She met with the school system this week and was told the teacher has been suspended without pay for two days.

"She is responsible for the kids from the hours of 7 to 3 and she can get a slap on the hand forgetting a whole child." Bell said.

Whitlee Lusk, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Board of Education, released the following statement to WBRC.

“We have been made aware of a situation involving a student being left in a pass-through corridor at McAdory Elementary School. This corridor exists between two adjoining portable classrooms. Our investigation revealed that the student was left unattended for approximately one and a half hours. It has been determined that the employee placed the child in this area for a disciplinary measure. The actions taken by this employee was not consistent with our district’s code of conduct. The McAdory Elementary principal has taken appropriate actions to ensure that these disciplinary practices will not be repeated. In no way does the Jefferson County Board of Education condone these types of disciplinary methods and appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken.”

Bell is looking at her legal options if there is not stronger punishment against the teacher.

Bell has been told the teacher's teacher certificate would be up for review by the school board.

