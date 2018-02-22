7-year-old placed in closet at school

There is a low-end risk of a few severe storms overnight tonight through early Sunday morning generally from midnight to 5 am.More >>
A Shelby County man accused of exposing himself told us his side of the story. John Woodruff said the whole thing was an accident.
A rolling meth lab was found in the parking lot of the Alabaster Wal-Mart.
The Alabama Attorney General's Office found overwhelming evidence against a former bailiff who has pleaded guilty to a felony ethics charge.
There is a threat for strong storms for parts of the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
