Alabama elevates Harris to state's health officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has named Dr. Scott Harris as its 12th state health officer.

The Decatur Daily reports the State Committee of Public Health appointed Harris to the post permanently. For the past six months, he had served as acting state health officer and currently co-chairs the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.

In 2015, Harris joined the Alabama Department of Public Health as area health officer for seven north Alabama counties.

The Talladega native is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, Infectious Disease Society of America and a credentialed HIV specialist, American Academy of HIV Medicine.

Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.