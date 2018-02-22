Tuscaloosa librarians speak about net neutrality

Some library employees have worried for months the ending of net neutrality will make it harder for customers to use the Internet.

Rick Freemon, executive director of the Tuscaloosa Public Library, is one of those employees.

"It's not just a convenience. It's a need, a very real requirement to have that access," Freemon said.

Net neutrality means Internet service providers should allow equal access to all Internet content regardless of the source.

The FCC voted in December to remove Internet protections that stop Internet Service Providers from blocking or slowing down access to content based on how much computer users can pay.

"You're setting up some sort of bias whether it's someone needing to a company to do an online application or to do research to be able to do their job or school work, even down to entertainment. If someone has money and they pay for a higher speed connection and their service them a bonus over anyone else. Then you're basically made an uneven field," Freemon said.

It's not clear when all the previous net neutrality protections will end.

