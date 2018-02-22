Local HS student helping plan March For Our Lives

One local high school student was so moved by the shooting that happened last week in Parkland, Fla. that she felt the need to take action.

"It was heartbreaking, but unfortunately it was familiar. It happens all the time. Instead of sitting around, it made me want to do something," Helena High School senior Ashley Causey said.

Some people in Alabama started a Facebook Page about the March for Our Lives. Causey has joined as one of the student organizers. Causey said they hope to get acknowledgement from state lawmakers about their efforts.

"The event the kids started in Florida really was empowering students to be more active. It made them feel like they had a lot of power." Causey said.

Causey said the group hopes to meet this week and determine their goals. She added March for Our Lives is not about a student walkout, but she hopes it leads to positive changes.

"I hope people will get awareness and more information on gun violence. Obviously people who support the march want some type of reform." Causey said.

The Alabama group with March for Our Lives is setting up a student meeting Friday. A bigger meeting is planned for Monday, where they will plan their next step for the march on March 24.

