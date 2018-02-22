Tuscaloosa schools announce summer grant program

Spring Break hasn't even started yet and Tuscaloosa City Schools are already working to stop kids from having what's called a summer slide.

That plan includes bringing in community partners to help.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is starting a gr ant program over the summer for community agencies who work with city school students.

"So, this is an opportunity for us to support those local community providers that are working in the summer space but also help them in their work with our students," said Lesley Bruiton, a spokeswoman for Tuscaloosa City Schools.

The gr ant money is available through the city school system's At-Risk Funds.

Agencies with programs that focus on literacy, STEM education, enrichment and career and college readiness will get priority consideration.

It's part of an ongoing effort that started last year to lessen the d rop-off from kids who may experience a summer slide because they're out of school in the summer.

"It helps us to advance some of the goals that we've set with students making sure that they're are one engaged, two being able to close that achievement gap," Bruiton said.

For more information, go to www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/summercommunityprograms or call the special programs office at 205-759-3722. The deadline to apply for gr ants in April 15, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.