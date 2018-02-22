FBI searching for suspect of Trussville bank robbery

The FBI is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Trussville.

PNC Bank, located at 3501 Roosevelt Blvd., was robbed around 2:30 this afternoon. The suspect is described as a white male with a fake beard, red high-top shoes and gray shirt. He left in a silver Hyundai with Alabama plates.

The suspect presented the teller with a note and demanded money. He reserved an undisclosed amount and left.

The suspect did not have a gun and there were no injuries.

