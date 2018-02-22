Tuscaloosa police investigating attempted child abduction

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Juvenile Division has been alerted to a possible attempted child abduction.

Investigators were informed this morning that a black male driving a small, white SUV approached a 9-year-old child and demanded she get in the car so he could take her to school. The child ran home and the suspect followed, where he was confronted by the complainant.

The suspect, again, demanded to take the child to school and became enraged and started clapping his hands angrily. The complainant said the suspect said he "loved kids" and he "was going to take him."

TPD ask anyone who recognize or know the suspect to call them at 205-349-2121.

