Job fair aims to motivate transitioning veterans

There were over 50 employers there. (Source: WBRC)

A job fair was aimed at giving veterans hope for finding employment after serving.

The Alabama Workforce Training Center held the event Thursday.

Over 50 employers were there to meet with veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

Still Serving Veterans organized the event to empower veterans who may be overwhelmed by the job seeking process.

"The transition is scary," said Veteran Employment Service Manager Larry Sailes. "But it's not so scary to go and talk to an employer because all of the employers here are here looking for veterans, looking to hire veterans. They appreciate the services that we provided and the sacrifices that we made."

If you missed the job fair, there will be another.

Still Serving Veterans will organize an event in July.

For more information about the upcoming job fair, you can contact Still Serving Veterans at (205) 670-1955.

It's located at 135 Gemini Circle Suite 204 in Homewood, Alabama.

