Pawn shop managers see spike in gun sales as tax refund checks clear

One store sold several guns within the first couple hours of business Thursday (Source: WBRC)

Pawn store managers said they see an increase in gun sales after people receive their tax refunds. (Source: WBRC)

Tax refund checks are clearing and pawn shops tell us folks are coming in to buy some high-priced guns.

One shop manager, who couldn't speak on camera, tells us people lined up out the door Thursday morning to spend their tax refunds.

The hottest items are guns and TVs.

The manager said, on a good day, they sell one gun a day.

But on Thursday, they sold several in just a couple of hours.

