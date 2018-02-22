Pawn shop managers see spike in gun sales as tax refund checks clear

When WBRC learns of a credible threat, we will pass that information along in the name of concern and safety, but we won't give publicity, in terms of news coverage, to those whose sole purpose is only to create chaos in our community.More >>
An expert at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens gave advice about spring planting for homeowners. Sallie Lee, an Urban Regional Extension Agent for the Alabama Cooperative Extension, said it is still too early to put out plants for the spring.
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for Doyle Hamm.
Some library employees have worried for months the ending of net neutrality will make it harder for customers to use the Internet.
