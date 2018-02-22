African heroes to research after you see Black Panther

(Photo: Disney / Marvel, modified)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Black Panther continues its record-breaking worldwide run going into it's second weekend. But if you're intrigued by the ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, who are some real African heroes whose names you should know?

I asked Dr. Jessie Dunbar, Assistant Professor of African American & African Diasporic Literatures at UAB for a few names.

Dahomey Amazons

(The real life Dora Milaje)

Dr. Dunbar explained that the Dahomey Amazons were an elite fighting force of women who protected their king and were sometimes referred to as his wives although they had no romantic relationships with him. She recommends the work of Stanley Alpern for people who want more information about the fierce fighters who protected what is now Benin.

Hannibal of Carthage

Hannibal of Carthage, one of history's most celebrated military leaders used guile, superior strategy and even elephants to fight the Greeks and Romans while fielding significantly smaller fighting forces.

Nicholas Said

(How he compares to Erik Killmonger)

Dr. Dunbar likens Black Panther's "Erik Killmonger" to Nicholas Said. A Muslim born in what is now Sudan, is enslaved as a child who winds up in Russia. Said who would eventually fight in the U.S. Civil War at one point seeks to organize African nations to oppose colonialism. Read more on Said here.

Saint Josephine Bakhita

Dr. Dunbar calls the story of Saint Josephine Bakhita "fascinating". The first African woman to be canonized, spent nearly 50 years working as nun after being enslaved in Italy and returning to Sudan where she was born.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.