FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

The record heat continues across the area Thursday with highs again reaching the lower 80s. We've seen scattered clouds across the area. We'll see an increase in clouds Thursday night with overnight lows around 62 degrees.

Friday should be a gorgeous day. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s, likely to break records during the afternoon. We should see a good bit of sunshine as well. Rain chances will likely increase by Friday night.

FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s. A few storms will move into the area during the afternoon with the best chances for stronger storms in Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, and Pickens Counties. The thunderstorm development is connected with a powerful cold front that will bring a good chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

It is possible during the evening some of those storms could become severe in our western counties. The primary risk will be damaging winds. The tornado risk remains low, but it is not a zero risk for that area. This is a system we will watch closely. The thunderstorms will continue through early Sunday with cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 60s.

