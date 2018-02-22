2018 SEC Media Days schedule announced

SEC Media Days is right around the corner.
Today, the SEC announced the schedule for its annual event, which will take place July 16-19 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The 2018 event will mark the first time SEC Media Days will be held outside the Birmingham area since 1985.
2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 16
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
LSU - Ed Orgeron
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 17
Arkansas - Chad Morris
Florida - Dan Mullen
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Ole Miss - Matt Luke
WEDNESDAY, July 18
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Joe Moorhead
Missouri - Barry Odom
Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 19
Auburn - Gus Malzahn
South Carolina - Will Muschamp
Vanderbilt - Derek Mason
