2018 SEC Media Days schedule announced

SEC Media Days is right around the corner.

Today, the SEC announced the schedule for its annual event, which will take place July 16-19 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The 2018 event will mark the first time SEC Media Days will be held outside the Birmingham area since 1985.

2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 16

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 17

Arkansas - Chad Morris

Florida - Dan Mullen

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Ole Miss - Matt Luke

WEDNESDAY, July 18

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Joe Moorhead

Missouri - Barry Odom

Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 19

Auburn - Gus Malzahn

South Carolina - Will Muschamp

Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

