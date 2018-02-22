10 small business development centers across Alabama

Contracting prostate cancer may not be a current worry to the UAB basketball players, but on Wednesday the Blazers committed their support of a worthy cause.More >>
PNC Bank, located at 3501 Roosevelt Blvd., was robbed around 2:30 this afternoon. The suspect is described as a white male with a fake beard, red high-top shoes and gray shirt. He left in a silver Hyundai with Alabama plates.More >>
A job fair was aimed at giving veterans hope for finding employment after serving. The Alabama Workforce Training Center held the event Thursday.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Juvenile Division has been alerted to a possible attempted child abduction.More >>
Tax refund checks are clearing and pawn shops tell us folks are coming in to buy some high-priced guns.More >>
