Alabama urges Supreme Court to deny execution stay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate(all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Alabama attorney general's office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an inmate's request to halt his upcoming execution.

State lawyers on Thursday argued that the execution can be safely carried out, and there is no evidence that the inmate's medical conditions will complicate the procedure.

Doyle Lee Hamm is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. by lethal injection for the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham.

Hamm has asked justices to halt his execution. His attorney argued that lymphoma and past drug use have damaged his veins too much for a lethal injection.

Alabama prison officials have told the courts that they plan to connect the intravenous line to usable veins in Hamm's lower extremities.

3:23 p.m.

An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to look at his case just hours before he is scheduled for execution.

A lawyer for Doyle Lee Hamm asked the court Thursday to consider whether federal courts should be involved in developing execution procedures for infirm inmates.

The 61-year-old Doyle has argued that illnesses and past drug use have damaged his veins too much for a lethal injection.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already has refused to stop Doyle's execution, set for Thursday night. The judges said an expert found veins where a lethal dose could be administered.

Hamm is on death row for the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. Prosecutors say Cunningham was fatally shot during a robbery in which $410 was taken.

12:45 p.m.

An appellate court will not stop tonight's scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a request from Doyle Lee Hamm to stop his execution.

Hamm was convicted in the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. Prosecutors said Cunningham was shot once in the head while working an overnight shift in which $410 was taken.

Hamm, who was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in 2014, has argued that the illness, prior drug use and hepatitis C have damaged his veins to the point that lethal injection would be both difficult and unconstitutionally painful.

The appellate court, in an opinion, said a medical expert found that Hamm has some useable veins where the execution drugs could be administered.

5:07 a.m.

Alabama is set to execute an inmate who argues his past drug use and cancer have too badly damaged his veins and will make the lethal injection unconstitutionally painful.

Doyle Lee Hamm is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, convicted in the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. Prosecutors said Cunningham was shot once in the head while working an overnight shift in which $410 was taken.

Hamm was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in 2014. His attorney urged the courts to block the execution, citing damage to Hamm's veins from cancer, hepatitis C and former drug use.

The state has indicated it will adjust its injection process by connecting an intravenous line to Hamm's legs or feet - after a medical expert said those veins were accessible.

