Business owner, one other arrested in probe of Gadsden piano dealer

The owner of a Gadsden music company and another family member and employee, have been arrested after a police investigation of the business.



Jason Dale Campbell Oden, 47, the owner of Oden Music in Alabama City, was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of theft by deception first, and two counts of third degree theft. He was released on $60,000 bond.



Kimberly Paige Oden, also 47, is charged with one count of theft by deception. She remains in the Etowah County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.



Gadsden Police confirm they have been investigating the business for some time, following multiple complaints from customers. Some say they paid for pianos they never received, some say they left them for repairs or on consignment and never got the pianos or money back.



Three customers spoke to WBRC but declined to go on camera. One said he lost $5,000 while another said she lost $7,500.

Oden Music, which also sold organs and other instruments as well as billiard tables, remains closed. Its Alabama City store was the subject of a search warrant by police earlier this week, and remains locked today. A condemnation sign has been posted on one of the windows, while pianos, organs and even repair tools are visible inside.

Police say anyone wishing to file a report over their dealings with the business should contact Detective Rick Jones at (256) 549-4624.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

