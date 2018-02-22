Birmingham police investigate shooting in Smithfield community

The owner of a Gadsden music company and another family member and employee, have been arrested after a police investigation of the business.More >>
The owner of a Gadsden music company and another family member and employee have been arrested after a police investigation of the business.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Smithfield community.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Smithfield community.More >>
A First Alert for possible wet weather if you are located north of I-20 today. Threats include locally heavy rainfall and lightning.More >>
A First Alert for possible wet weather if you are located north of I-20 today. Threats include locally heavy rainfall and lightning.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Police in Sylacauga and Cullman County are increasing police presence at several high schools due to rumors about a possible threat circulating among students.More >>
Police in Sylacauga and Cullman County are increasing police presence at several high schools due to rumors about a possible threat circulating among students.More >>