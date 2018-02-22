Birmingham police investigate shooting in Smithfield community - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Smithfield community.

The shooting happened around 9:40 Thursday morning on 1st Street West.

Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been arrested.

