Eagles center Kelce plays sax with high school jazz band

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, arrives in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got attention for his impassioned and profane speech after the team's Super Bowl parade, but he's now communicating through music.

The jazz band from Kelce's Ohio high school alma mater was performing at a Philadelphia high school Thursday when he decided to lend some help. He borrowed one boy's saxophone and sat in with the Cleveland Heights High School band. He then stayed on to play with Philly's Central High School band, too.

He seemed to be holding his own, tapping his foot to the beat.

He's providing all kinds of inspiration for Philadelphia these days.

On Monday he gave a talk to the Phillies about being bold.

