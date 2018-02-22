Slippery floor suspends Providence-Seton Hall basketball game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Slippery floor suspends Providence-Seton Hall basketball game

Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47. (Source: WPRI/CNN) Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47. (Source: WPRI/CNN)

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI/CNN) – Warm weather, ice and basketball courts don’t play nice together.

Wednesday night’s Providence-Seton Hall game was postponed until Thursday after condensation on the court at the Dunkin' Donuts Center made it too slippery to play on.

Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading 56-47.

The arena where Providence plays its home games, also hosts American Hockey League matches.

Because it was a 70-degree day in Providence, some of the ice under the court used for hockey evaporated and then condensed on the basketball court, causing the slick conditions.

The game was rescheduled for noon Thursday at Alumni Hall, Providence's on-campus gymnasium. Seton Hall won the delayed game 89-77.

Copyright 2018 WPRI via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Man crashes car into hospital emergency room

    Man crashes car into hospital emergency room

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:18 PM EST2018-02-22 20:18:37 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:18 PM EST2018-02-22 20:18:37 GMT
    The town's mayor said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident. (Source: WFSB/CNN)The town's mayor said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident. (Source: WFSB/CNN)

    The town's mayor said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident.

    More >>

    The town's mayor said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident.

    More >>

  • NRA spokesperson faces questions from FL shooting students, families

    NRA spokesperson faces questions from FL shooting students, families

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-02-22 04:14:46 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-22 20:03:42 GMT
    Second Amendment supporter Dana Loesch spoke with students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday, as Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel sat near. (Source: CNN)Second Amendment supporter Dana Loesch spoke with students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday, as Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel sat near. (Source: CNN)

    Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.

    More >>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-22 19:39:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly