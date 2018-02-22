FIRST ALERT: Passing rain and storms Thursday, mainly north of I-20

A First Alert for possible wet weather on Thursday if you are located north of I-20. We are tracking a few clusters of rain and storms moving east northeast across parts of north central Alabama. Threats include locally heavy rainfall and lightning.



For the fourth day in a row, we will likely see more record highs. Previous record in Birmingham is 81, Tuscaloosa is 80 and Anniston is 75. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.



Take an umbrella with you, because there is a 40 percent chance for passing showers or a storm this afternoon and early evening. The best chance sets up north of I-20.



Friday looks mainly dry and a little more comfy as drier air filters in. The frizz factor will be low and temperatures start in the lower 60s and warm into the upper 70s.



A First Alert for morning rain on Saturday and possible afternoon pop up showers and storms. Coverage will be up to 40 percent. Temperatures will be mild again and near record levels.



The best chance for rain and storms comes along a cold front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. A First Alert for possible strong storms accompanying the line for areas along and west of a line from Cullman County to Tuscaloosa to Pickens. The chance is a little lower but not zero as far east as Cleburne to Calhoun to Talladega to Chilton counties. Threats include damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.



The front may briefly clear us on Sunday and then lift back northward and so will rain chances going into Monday. Temperatures will be cooler and you’ll especially feel it by Tuesday morning.



Tracking record heat and areas of rain and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

