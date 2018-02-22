Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Samantha Grzegorzewski!

Samantha is a senior at Curry High School with a 4.10 GPA. She was selected as a Walker County Ambassador, Girls’ State Delegate, and serves as the President of Anchor Club and Vice President of SGA. In addition, she is the captain of the Danceline. Her plans are to attend UAB and major in biomedical engineering.

Samantha, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

