Full Moon Big Baker: Pork, Chicken or Broccoli

Ingredients:
1 large baked potato
1 tsp olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
1/2 pound of your favorite meat or broccoli florets
1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
Pinch of scallions
Pinch of bacon bits
2 Tbsp of sour cream
2 Tbsp or desired amount of Full Moon BBQ Sauce
Directions:
Pre-heat the oven to 425°F.
Rub potatoes with olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and pepper, and prick them with the tines of a fork.
You can lay them directly on the oven rack or place them on a baking sheet
Cook the potatoes for 45 to 60 minutes, until their skin is crispy and sticking one with a fork meets no resistance
Top with meat or vegetable, cheese, sour cream, scallions, bacon bits and Full Moon BBQ sauce
