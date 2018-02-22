Full Moon Big Baker: Pork, Chicken or Broccoli - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Full Moon Big Baker: Pork, Chicken or Broccoli

Full Moon Big Baker - Pork, Chicken or Broccoli (Source: WBRC Video) Full Moon Big Baker - Pork, Chicken or Broccoli (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:


1 large baked potato 
1 tsp olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper 
1/2 pound of your favorite meat or broccoli florets 
1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
Pinch of scallions 
Pinch of bacon bits
2 Tbsp of sour cream
2 Tbsp or desired amount of Full Moon BBQ Sauce

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 425°F. 
Rub potatoes with olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and pepper, and prick them with the tines of a fork. 
You can lay them directly on the oven rack or place them on a baking sheet
Cook the potatoes for 45 to 60 minutes, until their skin is crispy and sticking one with a fork meets no resistance
Top with meat or vegetable, cheese, sour cream, scallions, bacon bits and Full Moon BBQ sauce

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly