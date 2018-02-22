Full Moon Big Baker: Pork, Chicken or Broccoli

Ingredients:



1 large baked potato

1 tsp olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

1/2 pound of your favorite meat or broccoli florets

1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Pinch of scallions

Pinch of bacon bits

2 Tbsp of sour cream

2 Tbsp or desired amount of Full Moon BBQ Sauce

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 425°F.

Rub potatoes with olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and pepper, and prick them with the tines of a fork.

You can lay them directly on the oven rack or place them on a baking sheet

Cook the potatoes for 45 to 60 minutes, until their skin is crispy and sticking one with a fork meets no resistance

Top with meat or vegetable, cheese, sour cream, scallions, bacon bits and Full Moon BBQ sauce

