Police arrest husband in the death of Kat West

Police have arrested the husband of a woman found dead in January.

Investigators will hold a press conference regarding the arrest at 11 a.m. today.

Kathleen West, 42, was found in front of her home on Jan. 13. Since then, about six other law enforcement agencies have been assisting police in their investigation.

A day before she was found dead surveillance video shows her in the R&R Wine and Liquor store in Calera. The clerk told WBRC she believes West came in with her husband. The couple bought bottles of whiskey and liqueur.

Prior to her death, West operated an adult subscription website under the name "Kitty Kat West."

This story is developing.

